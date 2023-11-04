‘I tried to argue but it was clear that I was set up.’ Woman Gets Nuclear Revenge After Manager Gets Her Fired
It’s hard working for a manager you don’t trust or who seems to have it out for you, but when they go so far as to get you fired, rest assured that things are out of hand.
OP got an assistant manager job that she really liked and was good at; she felt like she was really settling into the role by six months.
I was hired by a company as an assistant manager, a job I was well qualified for. The owner is rarely on-site as he owns several businesses. The company is run by a GM, who hired me, but who works mostly second shift and who I therefore would have little daily contact with since I was hired for first shift.
I was assigned to Eva for training. Eva was a manager and had been with the company five years. I trained with her for a few days and then I was on my own, though she and I had overlapping shifts and would see each other a few days a week.
We were friendly but not close. After a few months I was doing well at my job, and had even gotten some new procedures adopted to help boost sales.
Her manager, though, seemed resentful. When OP was called into the GM’s office and let go – citing examples that had been brought up by her manager, OP knew she was the reason for the firing.
Eva began to act resentful. She would correct me for small things and took any opportunity to remind me that she had trained me. It didn’t matter to me – she wasn’t my boss, I reported to the GM. So I mostly just ignored her. What I didn’t know, was that Eva was not just tight with the GM but they had worked together at another place for 10 years before this one.
One day at shift end, GM asks to talk. Tells me it’s not working out, says I’m still making mistakes at six months that I shouldn’t be. I ask for examples. A few of them were petty matters Eva had mentioned, but most of them were just not true. I tried to argue but it was clear that I was set up.
I decided to reach out to the owner since I had nothing to lose. He was sympathetic but said he relies on GM to run the business and had to support her decision. Then he mentioned that if things hadn’t been so bad between me and Eva, it probably could have been worked out.
OP decided getting even was better than getting mad, so she went digging and came up with a DWI charge that would get her old pal fired.
That’s when I knew she was behind me being fired from a job I needed, really liked and was making great money…and I vowed to get revenge.
I started searching her online info. In less than an hour I had uncovered gold thanks to one of those pay services – about three months prior, Eva was arrested and charged with DWI in a neighboring state. The court records showed she had a hearing coming up in a few weeks.
That was enough to get her fired. It affects a professional license she and I had to have as management. Per state law, license holders must report criminal charges to the licensing board, and in the case of a DWI arrest, licenses are typically suspended pending trial.
I called the owner and told him what I discovered. It was news to him. I guess since it was out of state, Eva was keeping it secret. Maybe she was hoping to get let off the charges.
Then, the GM surprised her by offering her the manager job at an increased salary, which OP accepted.
The next day, the owner called and said Eva was fired. He thanked me for telling him about her DWI, apologized for how I was fired, and offered me Eva’s position and salary.
He asked me to come in the next morning to meet with him, and to cover Eva’s shift. I accepted.
The icing on the cake was that when her old manager came to beg for her job back, OP was there with a big ol’ grin.
That alone was sweetly satisfying revenge, but what happened next was the icing on the cake. I got to work extra early, met with owner and GM and we all agreed to start fresh. Cool. It was still an hour before opening and I was in the back of the place when I heard the front door chime.
When I came out a few minutes later, Eva was there, tears flowing, begging the owner for her job back. She obviously didn’t know I was there, because when she saw me her whole body seized and her shocked expression was priceless.
I walked right by her, staring her down with an evil grin, and went outside.
Eva came out a minute later and wouldn’t make eye contact. As she walked away I said, “good luck on the 23rd.” That was her court date.
This feels a little harsh to me, but does Reddit agree? Let’s find out!
This is a tricky one.
I tend to agree that OP probably won’t last long at this place.
