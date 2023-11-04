‘It’s a scam.’ A Person’s Gas Pump Cost Kept Running Up At An Exxon Station Even After They Stopped Pumping
by Matthew Gilligan
Gas prices are no joke these days.
And it’s a lot worse in some parts of the country than others.
Take California, for example…
A guy named Ky posted a video from an Exxon station in Dublin, California and showed viewers that a gas pump there kept running and the price kept going up even after he removed the pump handle.
The caption to Ky’s video reads, “This is at the Exxon gas station in Dublin, CA. My dad took this video a couple weeks ago. Imagine paying EVEN MORE for gas in California then what you already do. It’s a scam.”
Ky’s father can be heard saying, “I’m already done pumping gas, as you can see, the amount keeps on going up.”
The text overlay on the video reads, “Gas in California is a joke. Cali is taking your money. SMH.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@kyliehflores
this is at the exxon gas station in dublin, CA. my dad took this video a couple weeks ago. imagine paying EVEN MORE for gas in california then what you already do. its a scam. #californiagasprice #californiagastax #californiaprices
