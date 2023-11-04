November 4, 2023 at 9:37 am

‘It’s a scam.’ A Person’s Gas Pump Cost Kept Running Up At An Exxon Station Even After They Stopped Pumping

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kyliehflores

Gas prices are no joke these days.

And it’s a lot worse in some parts of the country than others.

Take California, for example…

A guy named Ky posted a video from an Exxon station in Dublin, California and showed viewers that a gas pump there kept running and the price kept going up even after he removed the pump handle.

Source: TikTok/@kyliehflores

The caption to Ky’s video reads, “This is at the Exxon gas station in Dublin, CA. My dad took this video a couple weeks ago. Imagine paying EVEN MORE for gas in California then what you already do. It’s a scam.”

Source: TikTok/@kyliehflores

Ky’s father can be heard saying, “I’m already done pumping gas, as you can see, the amount keeps on going up.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “Gas in California is a joke. Cali is taking your money. SMH.”

Source: TikTok/@kyliehflores

Let’s take a look at the video.

@kyliehflores

this is at the exxon gas station in dublin, CA. my dad took this video a couple weeks ago. imagine paying EVEN MORE for gas in california then what you already do. its a scam. #californiagasprice #californiagastax #californiaprices

♬ original sound – ky

Here’s what people had to say.

One individual misses the old days…

Source: TikTok/@kyliehflores

Another viewer talked about how much it costs for them to fill up in California.

Source: TikTok/@kyliehflores

And one person shared how cheap gas currently is in Missouri.

Source: TikTok/@kyliehflores

Are gas prices ever gonna go down nationwide?

We sure hope so!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter