November 5, 2023 at 1:41 pm

‘Make sure employees get a free mea’. A Restaurant Worker Reveals What Happens To Your Original Dish When Customers Order Sauce On The Side

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ladysouschef

If you’re the kind of person who likes to get their sauce on the side for certain dishes when you go to a restaurant, this video will be enlightening.

A kitchen worker named Hanalei posted a video and educated viewers about what happens behind-the-scenes when restaurant customers ask for a dish’s sauce on the side.

I bet you’ve never thought about that before, have you?

Source: TikTok/@ladysouschef

She said, “If you’ve ever been to a restaurant and ordered a dish with a sauce on the side, I guarantee you there is or was a sauced version of your dish sitting somewhere in the restaurant, in the trash or in the belly of an employee.”

Source: TikTok/@ladysouschef

She then added, “Either way, it existed at some point in time.”

Who knew?!?!

Source: TikTok/@ladysouschef

Take a look at the video.

@ladysouschef

This went vital twice on ig lets see if it’s as spicy of a topic here 😅

♬ original sound – ladylinecook

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer has a plan…

Source: TikTok/@ladysouschef

Another individual loves to tell customers NO.

Source: TikTok/@ladysouschef

And this person who works as a bartender shared their motto.

Source: TikTok/@ladysouschef

I had no idea!

Let’s hope most restaurants let their staff members eat up all the good stuff!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter