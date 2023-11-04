‘Ohhh you were right.’ He Maliciously Complied When A Customer Accused Him of Shorting Her
Sometimes at work, that’s all you can say to a customer if you’ve exhausted every other option: and it seems like that was the only option left for this worker who had an amusing run-in with an annoying customer.
They explained that they worked at a store that sold bait for fishing.
A Customer Was Upset I Didn’t Give Her The Right Amount of Fish; She Was Right.
“I used to work at a mom & pop store that sold clothes, farm supplies, animals and sporting goods. Anyway, since we sold sporting goods we also sold bait fish. Fisherman would frequently stop by our store to buy them to fish with and they were sold by the dozen.
Usually, when I scooped bait, I would give a few extra fish to my customers. I had one Russian lady come in to purchase bait fish, so just as I normally did, I scooped a net full of fish and started dumping them in the bag counting them individually, and added a few extra to the bag.
But this customer seemed to want to do things her own way.
The lady watched me do this but insisted that I did not give her the correct amount. I assured her that I not only gave her the dozen she paid for but I gave her a few extra. I literally just counted and have done this long enough that I was really good at eyeing when it was over a dozen.
This lady just kept insisting that I didn’t give her enough so I said, “Okay, let’s count together just to be sure.”
Okay, whatever you say, lady!
So I dump all the fish from the bag back into the net and we started counting together very slowly “1….2…3…4…ect…”
We get to 12 and it’s very clear there are several extra fish still in the net.
I look up at her and I was like “Ohhh you were right, I didn’t give you the right amount.”
I then proceeded to dump the remaining fish back into the tank right in front of her and gave her exactly the amount she paid for.”
