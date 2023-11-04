Restaurant Owner Gets Epic Revenge Years Later On A Tinder Date Who Was A Creep Because She Was Fat
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is quite a story!
It comes to us from Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page and all I can say is that you have to read the whole thing to believe it.
The woman who wrote it explained that she decided to try online dating because of her busy lifestyle.
Sometimes the customer is wrong for unrelated reasons.
“I have turned to that most sacred of modern relationship institutions: online dating.
As a very busy person trying to get it in with other very busy people, I prize honestly and directness above all else when it comes to profile creation. I include full body shots in my photos, try to minimize the use of MySpace angles in selfies, and write at the very top of the summary/caption/profile that I am fat.
Not “curvy,” not “thick,” not “lots to love”–I’m fat.
I’m not ashamed of it, but I also known that weight is a dealbreaker for lots of people. I don’t want to waste anyone’s time.
And she met a fella on one of the dating apps…but this did not turn out to be a good thing.
About a year ago I met “Evan” via Tinder. We exchanged friendly messages for a few hours one night and agreed to meet up for drinks the following evening. I waited for a full hour past the designated time, and just as I was getting up to leave, the texts started rolling in.
“I can see you sweating from here.”
“How long does it take you to roll out of bed every morning?”
“Is there an earthquake or are you just getting up for more pretzels?”
Really idiotic, juvenile stuff. Four separate numbers, commenting on things like my clothes, which clued me in that the senders were nearby. This went on for 15 minutes before I finally saw Evan, trying to hide in at a corner table and giggling with a group of buddies. I made eye contact, saw that he saw me, and then walked out. The texts kept up until I blocked the numbers a few hours later.
And then she had a chance encounter with the creep.
I ran into Evan about 3 weeks later. We got on the same elevator, and he tried really hard at being super interested in the emergency phone instructions. I just confronted him, and he admitted it was just some “game” that him and his friends play.
He knew I was fat before agreeing to meet up; they all did, because that’s what they do. Match up with fat women, then either ghost them or “troll” them at the meet-up. It was also kinda obvious he’d never seen any consequences from this ****, as he was sweating pretty hard and looked more humiliated than I felt. I just said whatever and walked out, expecting to never see him again.
This woman owns a restaurant and guess who showed up there one night?
About a month ago, some local foodie wrote a great review of the restaurant I own, and we’ve been slammed ever since. In the past, I stayed mostly in the kitchen, but I’ve been doing more and more front-of-house stuff lately, and Valentine’s Day I was working a bit of a split between the two.
I saw Evan just as he was pushing in his date’s chair. My name isn’t on the restaurant, and he didn’t see me. I checked the section up at the hostess stand and saw that one of my favorite old-timers, Nan, was going to be his waitress. I went to the bar till, took out $400, put it in her hands, and said, “This is going to be your only table for the rest of the night. You are going to make this the worst date he has ever been on.”
Nan was more than up to the task and she definitely wasn’t playing around.
She spilled every single thing she brought out to the table, all over him. I was waiting for him to blow up on Nan, but he bottled it up, obviously trying to make a good impression on his date. She seemed like a perfectly lovely lady; I told Nan to make sure everything was good for her and terrible for Evan.
She poured ice water on his ****. She smacked the back of his head with the edge of a tray. Spilled soup on his shirt. Dropped every fork he asked for. I personally oversalted his food, used the bad liquor for his drinks, used flour instead of sugar on his dessert. To be honest, I don’t know why he didn’t just walk out. He must have really wanted to **** this woman.
And then Evan got a big surprise.
Finally, he cracked. Demanded Nan find the manager and bring her out. I was only too happy to emerge from the kitchen with my chef’s coat and say what, I’m not ashamed to admit, I’d been planning out all night.
“I would have said hi earlier, but I didn’t want the earthquake to disturb your dinner.”
I will savor the look on Evan’s face for the rest of my life.
This is how it’s done, folks!
He was a little too flummoxed to explain, so I pulled a chair up to the table and introduced myself to his date, Amanda. Told her how I met Evan. Showed her some fun old messages. Then I told gave her a voucher for a free meal on her next visit and told Evan to get the **** out and never come back.
He deleted his Tinder profile.”
Here’s what people had to say about this.
This person talked about how pranks should really work.
Another individual said this is the best revenge story they’ve ever read.
This Reddit user said they think Evan is pretty pathetic.
One individual had quite a few thoughts about what happened here.
And this person had a hard time believing this story was true.
This guy sounds like a real gem!
That was sarcasm, by the way…