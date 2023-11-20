She Pressed Charges Against Her Son Because He Took Her TV. Did She Go Too Far?
Her son said that he had to get rid of the TV from her house.
AITA for pressing charges against my son?
“My son (28) was visiting us for a couple days and was at my house alone babysitting my daughter’s kid.
According to my son, the other day my 4-year-old granddaughter (his niece) pulled down the TV and broke it. My son told us that he took the TV to the dump as it was shattered and useless.
My daughter and son-in-law (my 4yo granddaughter’s parents) felt very bad for what had happened and paid the cost of the TV that day.
But there was a BIG problem…
My husband was watching our security cameras and our son’s story doesn’t hold up. We never see our granddaughter breaking the TV. All that we see is our son taking away the TV that is not shattered. We asked our son about this and he said that the security camera must have cut out the part that shows our granddaughter breaking the TV.
Eventually I got a call from my son’s girlfriend that lives with him. She said that she knew what was going on and felt guilty. She basically told us that our son had made up the story about the TV breaking and stole it and took it to their house to watch.
So she decided to teach him a lesson.
I filed a police report and his girlfriend let the police into their house to get us our TV back. We do plan on pressing charges against him. He stole our TV and made my daughter pay for it. That is messed up on so many levels.
AITA for pressing charges?”
