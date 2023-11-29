Should Retail Employees Have To Wear A Name Tag? Walmart Worker’s Video Sparks Debate About Safety And Privacy.
by Laura Lynott
Aww, this Walmart worker shows how she removes her name tag, after customers made her feel a certain way.
But it brings up an interesting point, especially as it relates to female workers in the age of social media.
@ruby_enriquez.vincente told her TikTok followers: “When customers make me feel weird and uncomfortable…”
She filmed herself peeling her name off her Walmart badge after looking around the store suspiciously.
The internet was mostly there for her but some people just didn’t get it at all.
Hey, sending solidarity if you read this, Ruby!
Keep the head up, girl!
Watch the full clip here:
@ruby_enriquez.vicente
This world is scary 😣#fypシ #viral #walmart #fyp
Here’s what the internet thought:
This lady has had a good experience with her name badge!
People either get this, or they don’t.
Again, ya get it or ya don’t.
Maybe it’s just a personality thing?
And at least one person seems to have found an effective hack for people actually knowing their name… change it!
But this does bring up an interesting point… if somebody knows your name, what can they do with it?
It looks like some businesses don’t even require a name tag, which seems like it might make more sense in this very public, very open world we live in.
I doubt a big corporation like Walmart will roll back the nametag policy, but if they let individual workers do what they think is right for their privacy, that seems like a good compromise.