His Wife Requested Her Own Car As A “Push Present” For Her Upcoming Pregnancy, But He Pushes Back On The Principle Of Getting Gifts For Having A Child. Now She’s Not Talking To Him And Complaining To Her Family About His Lack Of Consideration.

A “push present” is a present a husband gets his wife kind of as a thank you gift for going through pregnancy and childbirth.

A push present doesn’t have to be expensive, but in today’s story, a woman sees a TikTok about expensive push presents and now thinks she needs one of them.

Her husband thinks this is ridiculous but is also sorry that he hurt his wife’s feelings.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITAH for telling my wife she is not worthy of what she’s asking for, for her “push present”? My wife and I have been together for 5 years. She’s pregnant with our first right now. Few days ago, she sends me a TikTok video of a woman over one of those extremist podcasts talking about deserving some kind of a “push present”. At first I didn’t even know what that meant. But when I looked it up, it’s basically a thank you gift to the woman who brought your child in the world.

OP explains the TikTok and why it bothers him.

This concept is and still seems very strange to me. I understand seeking appreciation from your husband for what women go through during pregnancy and childbirth, but it’s the materialistic part that gave me the ick. The woman on the TikTok went on and on about how it’s a “body for a body” which meant the man would have to get a permanent tattoo on his lower body, give her a house and a car as a gift exclusively to her. I felt that those expectations are very entitled, honestly a little vindictive, envious (permanent tattoo part) and very over the top for my taste. The decision to bring a child in the world is both partner’s decision. My wife in our case is not forced to be a mom or be pregnant, as she wants to be a parent too.

He thought his wife was joking with the TikTok.

I simply replied to the tiktok with laughing emojis and moved on, thinking it was the end of it and probably thought she meant to send that tiktok as a satire, like: “oh look how dumb this woman is, thinking she deserves all that” She was in the other room when I reacted to the video, so she comes to me and tells me that she doesn’t expect a tattoo and a house exclusively for her, but she wants me to dip into my personal savings to get her a car exclusively for her. I looked at her, almost shocked and began laughing. I thought my wife and I had similar views on how extremist people can be, and I was wrong.

She wasn’t joking. She wants a car.

I thought she was joking, and I pressed her if she was actually serious. She got very annoyed that I thought she was joking and probably imitating the entitled woman on the reel and she flatly said that she expects a real push present. I said that her gift is the gift of parenthood and the realised outcome of a healthy baby. And materially speaking, I’ll probably gift her a Mother’s Day card, a day out or some jewellery she wants (total under 700 dollars), but nothing more. I said if she really wants an extra car, it’ll be “OUR” car, not just hers. She pressed more and said how it isn’t enough for what she will go through.

He’s not going to get his wife a car.

She kept pushing and pushing and asked me if I think she’s not worthy enough. I told her she is worthy as my partner and the mother of my child, but she has to be realistic and realise that none of us, individually speaking, is worthy of what she’s asking for. That she has to manage her expectations because I don’t see why she feels she deserves that. It came out wrong but I didn’t mean to dismiss her as a person. She isn’t speaking to me and is crying arguing about it. I heard her criticising me to her sister on the phone but under no circumstances would I ever considering gifting HER a car. I feel bad she is hurting right now but I don’t feel bad for giving her a reality check.

The TikTok expectations sound ridiculous, but if it’s in their budget and if they currently only have one car, maybe his wife will need a second car to go places with the baby. Like OP said though, it wouldn’t be a push present.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader shared her push present…

Another reader ranted about TikToks.

This person has questions about why OP’s wife wants a car.

This mom didn’t get a push present.

Another reader shares why some sort of push present isn’t an “entitled” request.

She’s really gotta get her priorities straight!

A whole car? Come on fam…

