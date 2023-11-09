November 9, 2023 at 10:41 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 761

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
A life decision was made here
Why?
Thomas the crank engine
That’s so metal
Are you feeling lucky?
A self-driving car traffic jam in Austin, TX
The top of a shipping container
Jet engine testing
Listen up, Luke
Elmo with no hair
First and last day of work
Cow shoes used by moonshiners during Prohibition
That’s not love, it’s laughing gas
Wikipedia example picture of electostatics
Sugarcane juicer
Food delivery robot after traffic accident
Waterfall needs a little help
Shooting the sun, photobombed by jet
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

These Backfired Corporate Rebrands Are Proof That Sometimes, Nobody In The Meeting Is Paying Attention
The machines can see, hear, and speak now
This Is How Much $100 Is Actually Worth in Your State
‘Love Languages’ Also Exist At Work. Here’s How To Figure Out Yours.
Unprecedented fat bear story just got even better
John le Carré, the World’s Greatest Spy Writer, Gets His Spotlight
A Brief History of Banned Books in America
450M-Year-Old Organism Comes Back To Life In Robot Form
The Crimes Behind the Seafood You Eat
Wonderful True Story of Love and Loss on the London Underground

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

