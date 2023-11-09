The Shirk Report – Volume 761
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– A life decision was made here
– Why?
– Thomas the crank engine
– That’s so metal
– Are you feeling lucky?
– A self-driving car traffic jam in Austin, TX
– The top of a shipping container
– Jet engine testing
– Listen up, Luke
– Elmo with no hair
– First and last day of work
– Cow shoes used by moonshiners during Prohibition
– That’s not love, it’s laughing gas
– Wikipedia example picture of electostatics
– Sugarcane juicer
– Food delivery robot after traffic accident
– Waterfall needs a little help
– Shooting the sun, photobombed by jet
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– These Backfired Corporate Rebrands Are Proof That Sometimes, Nobody In The Meeting Is Paying Attention
– The machines can see, hear, and speak now
– This Is How Much $100 Is Actually Worth in Your State
– ‘Love Languages’ Also Exist At Work. Here’s How To Figure Out Yours.
– Unprecedented fat bear story just got even better
– John le Carré, the World’s Greatest Spy Writer, Gets His Spotlight
– A Brief History of Banned Books in America
– 450M-Year-Old Organism Comes Back To Life In Robot Form
– The Crimes Behind the Seafood You Eat
– Wonderful True Story of Love and Loss on the London Underground
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top