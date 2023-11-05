‘This is just a PSA.’ A Woman Talked About the Importance Of Unplugging Your Air Fryer
by Matthew Gilligan
A TikTokker named Kelsey posted a video and shared a public service announcement that she thinks people really need to see.
As you probably know, air fryers are all the rage these days, but there are some dangers that people should probably be aware of.
Kelsey saw a video that put a big scare into her because a woman’s house was destroyed by a fire after her air fryer was left plugged in.
Kelsey said, “This is just a PSA that we’re not taking any chances in this household.”
Even though she couldn’t find the video, her message was clear and she emphasized the importance of the old saying, “better safe than sorry.”
Check out her video.
@kelseylynnjones
i think this filter gives me crazy eyes but GO UNPLUG YOUR AIRFRYER PEOPLE
Another video uploaded by a different person showed the aftermath of an apartment fire that was caused by an air fryer accident.
@yvriid
One minute im cooking chicken nuggets on the air fryer for my baby girl…not even 5 minutes later my air fryer is melting and on fire. God Help me. #fire #firevictims #airfryer #summer2023 #connecticut #fyp
The moral of the story: be careful with those things!
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One person ALWAYS does this.
This viewer has NEVER done this.
And one person shared a cautionary tale…
Be safe when you’re cooking in your kitchen!
You never know when things might go sideways…