‘This poor guy.’ A Woman Dressed Up As Sloth From “The Goonies” And The Uber Almost Didn’t Pick Her Up
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is great content!
The great thing about The Goonies is that it’s a timeless film that is universally loved by every kid who sees it for the first time.
And adults still love it, too!
One of those adults is named Olivia and she posted a video on TikTok and talked about the excellent adventure she went on when she dressed up as Sloth from The Goonies on Halloween.
She really went all out with the details for this lovable but scary-looking character.
And the really funny part happened when Olivia had to take an Uber that night in full costume.
Olivia recorded her night and her interaction with her Uber driver, who drove by her house two times before finally picking her up.
I guess the costume freaked him out a little bit…
Olivia said the ride was awkward at first because she kept making eye contact (with one eye) through the rearview mirror.
The Uber driver eventually came around and thought that the costume was pretty hilarious.
Take a look at this hilarious video.
@wilsonolivia69
Replying to @jillian The silence was so loud when I assumed hed seen worse things… dont worry he got 5 stars and a generous tip (well deserved). Lol @Uber he needs a raise. #halloween2023 #uber #sloth #goonies
Here’s how people reacted.
This viewer was very impressed.
Another person thought the heels sealed the deal.
And one TikTokker would have totally picked her up in their ride!
This story brought a HUGE smile to my face.
Nice work!