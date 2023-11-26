Woman Claims That Men Have To Be Away From Women To Fall In Love With Them
by Matthew Gilligan
Love is strange.
It was true yesterday, it’s true today, and it’ll definitely be true tomorrow and every day moving forward.
And a woman named Amanda posted a TikTok video about LOVE that went viral because it caught the attention of all kinds of folks out there.
She said that she heard that “men are more likely to fall in love with women when they’re away from them, when they’re on their own.”
Amanda continued that she heard this happens when men “have more time to process their thoughts and feelings by themselves.”
On the flipside, Amanda said that women fall more in love with men when they’re actually together and spending time with one another.
She said what she heard about men in this regard is “simultaneously the craziest thing I’ve ever heard” but she added that it “actually feels like it makes sense.”
Hmmm, something to think about…
Here’s what she had to say.
