‘Don’t you have to pay rent?’ – Boomers And Younger People Respond Very Differently To Woman Who Quit Her Job And Has No Regrets
by Matthew Gilligan
No doubt about it, folks from different generations view work VERY differently.
And a woman named Samantha took to TikTok to share what she noticed between Boomers and younger folks after she quit her job.
Samantha put on her makeup on as she filled people in on what she learned from her recent experience.
She said, “Every time that I tell someone who’s over 40 that I left my job, they’re like ‘oh my god, what are you gonna do? Don’t you have a job lined up? Aren’t you nervous? Don’t you have to pay rent?'”
She then added, “And then whenever I tell someone that is [in their] 20s or early 30s, they’re like, ‘slay, queen. Congratulations! Let’s go celebrate! You’re the best, you’re the bomb, you’re an icon!'”
If you’ve ever spent any time with Boomers, you know that this rings true.
They tend to worry about jobs much more than younger people and some of them still think we’re living in the 1970s and 1980s where a lot of folks worked for the same companies their whole lives.
Times have changed!
Let’s take a look at the video.
