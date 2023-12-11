Car Sales Expert Shares Three Things People Need To Look At Before They Buy A Used Car. – ‘This could save you upwards of $1,000.’
by Laura Lynott
A car expert has given some tips to his followers on how to look like you’ve got mechanic skills when buying a second hand vehicle.
@russflipswhips told his followers – particularly women – cough, cough… how to look like they’re an expert when picking their new used car!
And hey, let's hope the tips help you if you're a woman or a man, 'cause I'm willing to bet it ain't just women who need some guidance here.
He said: “If you’re a female who knows absolutely nothing about vehicles and you aren’t lucky… and you don’t have anyone to take to the dealership with you who does know what to look for. Here’s three things I would look at on every pre owned vehicle and these little tips are going to have the salesman thinking you’re a pro.”
And I add. This is good for guys too, okay! Sigh.
He added: “Tip number one is bring a penny to the dealership with you. This could save you upwards of $1,000 and let me show you why. So, this trick is you take the penny, put it upside down, put it in the tire tread. So, if the tread does not touch the head of Abraham Lincoln like in this case, these tires are worn out and need replaced for sure.”
Good old Lincoln! Great tip.
He continued: “Tip number two is how to check your alignment. So, you’ll take your hands off the wheel the test drive like this, and the vehicle fades to the left or the right, that’s how you know your alignment’s out. You always want to make sure your alignments good because your tires wear poorly and you’ll have to get tires sooner rather than later.”
Wheely good tip, hey guys!
He added: “This last tip is probably the most important tip and not because this is like a super important thing to check. But this is gonna show your salesman that you know what you’re doing. Even if you don’t know what you’re doing, he’s gonna think you do. This is how you check the air filter…”
Eh, now I'm kinda lost but hey I bet a lot of the dudes are too…
Before you make any major purchase, do your homework.