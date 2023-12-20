December 20, 2023 at 11:33 am

Child Protective Services Raided Her Home By Accident And Now She’s Seeking Legal Revenge

by Matthew Gilligan

These stories scare the hell out of people.

I’m referring to cases when police officers and other law enforcement agents go to THE WRONG HOUSE when serving warrants and taking care of business and they target the wrong people.

Can you imagine how terrifying that would be?

Well, it happened to a woman in Georgia named Anna who posted a series of videos about what happened when Child Protective Services (CPS) raided her home and now she said she’s looking for legal representation.

Anna said she received a knock on her door in the middle of the day from three people who said they worked for CPS.

The workers told her they were looking for someone with her name who has three children, but Anna only has one child who is only 5-months-old.

Anna knew they had the wrong person but the CPS workers said they were working on a case that was transferred from Louisiana to Georgia and that they needed to search her house for drugs.

The workers raided her home and searched every room in the house for drugs and drug paraphernalia.

She was also told she had to provide a urine sample and they took chunks of hair from her head. Anna said she complied because she was innocent but she thought the workers took things way too far.

She concluded her video by saying that she felt traumatized by the experience.

Check out her video.

@annavgantt

No warrant, no identification, no copies of paperwork, nothing. Please help with legal contacts. #cps #georgiacps #cpscorruption

♬ original sound – Anna Gantt

Anna posted a follow-up video and said that she’s seeking compensation for what she went through and that the CPS was made aware of the incident and one employee had been fired while others are under investigation.

Check out what she had to say.

@annavgantt

CPS raided my home November 9th, 2023 update. #cps #cpscorruption #georgia #cherokeecountycps #fyp

♬ original sound – Anna Gantt

Here’s what people had to say.

This former CPS worker can’t believe this happened.

Another individual said she needs to sue CPS.

And this TikTokker said you should never, ever let someone into your house without a warrant.

That’s a pretty terrifying story!

But you definitely do hear stuff like this from time to time…

