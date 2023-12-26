Dad Demands That Older Sister Invite Younger Sister Into Her Friend Group, But Mom Disagrees. – ‘Emily needs to make her own friends.’
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always a bummer when kids from the same family don’t see eye to eye and are on different social levels when they’re growing up.
But what are parents really supposed to do about that?
Is this parent a jerk for what they did?
Get the whole story below and see what you think.
AITA for siding with my daughter that she doesn’t need to invite her sister to the “popular table”?
“Both of my daughters are in high school, my oldest (Cindy) is 16 and my youngest (Emily)is 14.
Now Cindy is quite popular, she is on the volleyball team and has a huge friend group.
My youngest isn’t very popular and her friend (Beth) is her main friend or ex friend.
Standard high school stuff, right? Well…
It also doesn’t help that she is into hobbies most other high schoolers don’t care about.
Emily and Beth got into a fight and Beth is not speaking to her anymore.
She is sitting alone at lunch now.
This came out yesterday and my husband wants Cindy to invite her to sit with her group of friends at the “popular table.”
Cindy refused saying she doesn’t want to do that.
But they put their foot down.
My husband was mad but when he tried to get me to back him up I told him Cindy has ever right to not want her little sister in her friend group. That you can’t do that do her and Emily needs to make her own friends.
My husband is mad at me and Cindy.
Emily is super upset that she doesn’t have people to eat with and I am wondering if I made the right call or if I am being a jerk.”
Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person said it sounds like Emily might need some help.
Another individual thinks this parent is being immature.
One reader also thinks they’re mean.
This individual has a different opinion.
And one person said they’re NTA and Emily needs to figure this out.
Folks seem to be pretty divided on this one.
I think showing kids compassion in situations like this is the best policy, but high school politics are so tricky.
I can see why folks don’t really where to fall on this one.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.