Daughter Tells Her Mom She’ll Only Visit If She Makes Lasagna, So Mom Serves It For Every Meal
by Trisha Leigh
There’s a moment in every kid’s life when they realize their parents are actual people – and hopefully they’re people with a sense of humor.
OP was in college and her only sibling was studying abroad, and her parents were feeling sad and missing them. They asked OP to visit, and since she had been feeling homesick herself, she obliged.
I was a second year student at a university approximately 2 hours drive away from my hometown. My brother was abroad on a gap year and my parents were suffering from empty nest syndrome.
One day, my mom called, said they missed me and asked me to visit home the next weekend. I hadn’t been home for more than a month and was missing home, so I immediately decided to go.
She made lasagna a condition of her visit, though.
But, being the cheeky student I was, I asked her if she would make lasagna if I visited (her lasagna is the best).
Her mom didn’t want to make a lasagna, but eventually promised to do so, if OP would come home.
When she said no, I told her I would only visit if she made lasagna.
Over the next few days, this conversation repeated until she caved and agreed to making lasagna.
OP got her lasagna – morning, noon, and night.
After I arrived home on the Friday evening, Mom served lasagna for dinner. I, of course, was very chuffed with myself.
The next morning, my mom called me for breakfast and served me a plate of lasagna.
Long story short – that weekend, I had lasagna for every meal except Sunday lunch.
She won the battle but mom definitely won the war.
As I headed to my car to return to uni, my mom handed me ten plastic containers, each containing a generous serving of frozen lasagna.
I did not touch lasagna for at least 2 years after that and never again tried to extort anything from my parents.
