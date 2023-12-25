Doctor Shows Daycare Costs For Her 2 Kids Is $42k A Year. – ‘That’s more than all my monthly bills combined.’
If you have a kid in daycare you WILL absolutely know all about the high costs and you’re not alone, as the struggle is real for all parents.
But do you ever stop and think to wonder how expensive your kid’s daycare is compared to other states? Well, that’s the question this doctor is asking, as she also tries to figure out just how everyone’s actually affording what is in some cases, another mortgage!
@drvalenciagarcia told her followers on TikTok: “These daycare prices are getting out of control. Our daycare just sent us the 2024 rates. Preschooler $382 a week, infant $471 a week. These are weekly prices. These are the 2023 prices. Infant $449. Preschool $364 a week. 2022 rates: Infant $413 a week. Preschool $335 a week. 2021 rates: Infant $382 a week, preschool $310 a week.”
She continued: “Now let’s take a sec to compare 2021. Infant was $380 a week. And now the infant rate is $471 a week. That’s almost a $100 increase from 2024 Compared to 2021.
Wow.
This math is so crazy: “I have a preschooler and an infant. Now, luckily my infant won’t start daycare until March. But that’s gonna be $382 plus $471 a week. Oh wait, the one that’s the cheaper of the two you get 10% off, so let me take that back. $382 minus 10% plus $471. Let me do that math $814.80 a week.”
She added: “I mean, how are people doing this? I am a resident doctor and having to pay this is a lot and luckily I make more than the typical resident because I’m active duty military, because it’s ridiculous. I mean, how are you guys doing this? How are people doing this? Is this the daycare prices in other big cities? This is how it is here in Minneapolis in the Twin Cities…”
