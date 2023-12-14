Grocery Delivery Driver Took $400 Order Back After She Wasn’t Given A Tip. Viewers Are On Her Side.
I didn’t know delivery drivers were allowed to do this!
But you learn something new every day, right?
A viral TikTok video showed a heated exchange between a delivery driver and a customer and let’s just say that things got testy…
The video shows what happened after a customer didn’t tip her delivery driver on a $400 order from a grocery store.
The delivery woman said, “You should see how much work this was and why I should be getting a tip because of how much work this was.”
One of the customers responded, “No, you don’t deserve a tip. You’re crushing the ramen noodles, for one.”
The driver then said, “They’re not for you anymore. I had to pack all of this in my car and bring it to you guys and unpack it. You didn’t pay me. You paid the delivery app.”
She then added, “You guys can get your refund, and another delivery driver can deal with you guys.”
The woman loaded the groceries into her car and the customers tell her they are going to report her for this and one of them adds that she’s probably going to keep their items for herself.
What do you think?
Was she right to do this or totally out of line?
