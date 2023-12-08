Costco Customer Had Her Cart Full of Groceries “Stolen” So She Hatched A Plan To Get It Back. – ‘She couldn’t have gotten far. This place is packed.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever had your cart stolen at a grocery store when you weren’t paying attention?
And a woman named Jeneva posted a video on TikTok and shared the experience she had at a Costco that left her shaking her head.
Rose told viewers, “I’m in Costco right now, and I left my cart somewhere because I couldn’t get it. I come back, and it was gone. Missing.”
She then added, “Do you know what I did? I went and found it. Some woman took it. I literally hunted her down, and I was like, ‘She couldn’t have gotten far. This place is packed.’ She took it over to the samples area, and she was eating a sample, and I just came up behind her, and I took it right back.”
Rose said she didn’t know who the woman was and added, “And it’s not like it was an empty cart, like, literally, I picked out everything in here.”
Rose didn’t seem too keen on the idea of someone nabbing the shopping cart she took time to carefully compile.
She continued, “She almost stole my Costco sweater. Now you know if you’re really good at shopping at Costco, and you pick out some bomb stuff, don’t leave it out. Someone will steal it.”
Rose added, “Like she needed a Costco sweater, tomatoes, salmon, toilet paper. She was like, ‘Screw it this is mine.’ So let it be known if you steal my cart, I will steal it back.”
Well, that was unexpected!
Take a look at the video.
@jenevaroseauthor
There will be no Costco cart thievery on my watch, because I will steal it back. I am the Costco cart crusader 🛒🤺 #jenevarose #costcohaul #costcotiktok #storytime #reaction #chaoticenergy
