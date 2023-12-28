Groom Doesn’t Want To Have His “Mother-Son” Dance With His Stepmom, So His Dad Leaves The Wedding In Protest
by Trisha Leigh
Weddings, y’all. I swear if it wasn’t for people behaving badly at them, Reddit would get like, half of the traffic it does now.
If people would just remember that the day is about the bride and groom and not them, things would go quite a bit more smooth.
OP’s wife died when their son was a teenager. He remarried several years later but his son never warmed to his wife – in fact, he moved in with his aunt shortly after their marriage.
My son “Jordan” is 27. His stepmom “Natalie” came into his life when he was 16. His mom had passed away when he was 13.
Jordan never really considered Natalie as his his mom. He refused to let her get close and shut down every attempt to have a close relationship.
He even moved in with his aunt months after Natalie and I got married.
The relationship did improve as he became an adult.
As years went by, they started reconciling and seeing each other more often. He invited us to his wedding which took place days ago.
We got there and the atmosphere was great, Until later when I found out that Jordan had denied Natalie a mother-son dance and instead chose his aunt to dance with him.
Natalie told me this minutes later and I couldn’t help feel irritated and quite upset.
OP and his wife left. His son called later and accused them of trying to ruin his day, but OP says the son was trying to be malicious.
I decided to get up and leave and we both left. I got calls from my family after they saw me leave.
And Jordan called later and I told him why I did it. He got mad and said it was his wedding and that his aunt is basically a mother to him and said that Natalie shouldn’t expect “special treatment”.
I said it’s not special treatment but a tradition. Besides that he hurt her feelings for no reason other than for the sake of being malicious.
He got offended and accused me of ruining his day and causing a scene.
Now the family sided with him and said I shouldn’t have left no matter what.
Who was right? Does it matter? Reddit’s about to let them know!
The top comment says OP and his wife need to apologize immediately.
But this person isn’t sure there’s any way to repair this damage.
And this commenter agrees that it seems entitlement isn’t just for kids.
No one likes the fact that OP just expected this “tradition” would happen.
Then there’s the obvious point that OP cannot force his son to accept someone else as a parent.
I feel so badly for this kid.
OP can apologize but you don’t get redos on your wedding day.
