‘Her burn scar makeup only covered half her chest.’ – Guy Tells His Girlfriend That Her Revealing Cosplay Is Embarrassing. Now She’s Angry And Distant.
by Matthew Gilligan
Cosplay is definitely NOT my thing, but hey, to each their own, right?
And the couple you’re going to hear about is all about cosplay…but on this occasion, things went off the rails and the guy who wrote this story on Reddit got ticked off at his girlfriend.
Was he out of line?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for being embarrassed of my girlfriend’s cosplay?
“My (25M) GF (24) had a double mastectomy 5 years ago; she had breast cancer, and thankfully made a full recovery.
Unlike a lot of women, she didn’t have any reconstructive surgery. This was before I met her.
I’m a big anime nerd, and last weekend I invited her to a small anime con with me.
She’s seen a few episodes of my favorite shows, but she’s not into anime; she does like cosplay, though, and she works seasonally as an SFX artist at a haunted house near us.
So when I asked her to go to the con with me, she asked if she could cosplay, and I said sure.
She got very excited and said I was going to love her costume, so I’ll admit I thought she was going to do something HOT for me.
She had a surprise in store for him.
Well, not exactly.
The day of the convention comes, and she showed up at my house cosplaying Dabi from MHA- specifically a look he has later in the manga.
It’s a long white coat over white pants, no shirt. Her entire chest was exposed and she’d obviously spent hours applying burn makeup; she has short hair that she dyes constantly, this time she bleached it white and dyed a few red streaks.
I wasn’t expecting her to show up without a shirt.
Her burn scar makeup only covered half her chest, so you could clearly see her mastectomy scar.
It wasn’t a very attractive costume, especially since she’d gone all out with the scars and made them look raised and kind of realistic.
He decided to spill the beans.
We went to the con, and while a lot of people came up to take photos with her, I noticed several others looking at her chest.
That evening, she said I’d been quiet all day, and I honestly told her I was a little embarrassed that she was flaunting her mastectomy scar like that.
She got mad and said she was making the best of her situation and said I was being insensitive, and she’s been distant ever since.
I’m starting to feel guilty.
AITA?”
Check out what folks had to say about this.
This person said this guy is an *******.
Another individual said they’d be into their partner doing something like this.
One reader said this guy is totally the *******.
This person agreed and said he should be proud of her.
I guess cosplay isn’t for everyone!
But hey, to each their own!
