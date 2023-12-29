Her Dad Told Her That He Loved His Wife More Than Her, And He Explains Why. – ‘Because your mom gave me you.’
Well, this is a strange one…but it’s not what you think!
A woman named Yvette posted a video on TikTok and talked about what her dad once told her that still sticks with her today.
Yvette told viewers that her dad once told her that he loves her mom more than her…let that sink in…
Yvette seemed stumped and said, “OK, cool.”
But wait!
There’s more!
She then added that her dad continued, “Because your mom gave me you, so of course I love her more.”
Yvette said, “That’s kinda sweet,” said Yvette.
And actually thats the correct dynamic here
Here’s the thing… is he wrong? One would have to imagine that you love the person you spend everyday with and share your most intimate moments with will be the person you love the most.
It’s definitely a tricky predicament.
