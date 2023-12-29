December 29, 2023 at 11:46 am

Her Dad Told Her That He Loved His Wife More Than Her, And He Explains Why. – ‘Because your mom gave me you.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@yevit

Well, this is a strange one…but it’s not what you think!

A woman named Yvette posted a video on TikTok and talked about what her dad once told her that still sticks with her today.

Yvette told viewers that her dad once told her that he loves her mom more than her…let that sink in…

Source: TikTok/@yevit

Yvette seemed stumped and said, “OK, cool.”

But wait!

There’s more!

Source: TikTok/@yevit

She then added that her dad continued, “Because your mom gave me you, so of course I love her more.”

Yvette said, “That’s kinda sweet,” said Yvette.

Source: TikTok/@yevit

Take a look at what she had to say.

@yevit

And actually thats the correct dynamic here

♬ original sound – Yvette

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

These folks debated about this video.

Source: TikTok/@yevit

Other viewers also went back and forth.

Source: TikTok/@yevit

And one viewer shared what they think about this.

Source: TikTok/@yevit

Here’s the thing… is he wrong? One would have to imagine that you love the person you spend everyday with and share your most intimate moments with will be the person you love the most.

It’s definitely a tricky predicament.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter