Her Daughter’s Teacher Won’t Call Her The Right Name, But This Mom Insisted. – ‘The teacher tried to dig her heels in.’
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a weird story…
Straight up, no doubt about it.
And you’re gonna see exactly what I mean in just a minute when you dive into this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
Get started now so you can get the nitty-gritty!
AITA for not backing down on my daughter’s teachers calling her the proper name?
“My daughter, Alexandra (14F), doesn’t like any shortened version of her name. This has gone on since she was about 10.
The family respects it and she’s pretty good about advocating for herself should someone call her Lexi, Alex, etc. She also doesn’t like when people get her name wrong and just wants to be called Alexandra.
Her daughter only wanted to be called Alexandra, always.
She took Spanish in middle school. The teacher wanted to call all students by the Spanish version of their name (provided there was one). So, she tried to call Alexandra, Alejandra. Alexandra corrected her and the teacher respected it. She had the same teacher all 3 years of middle school, so it wasn’t an issue.
Now there’s a new problem.
Now, she’s in high school and is still taking Spanish. Once again, the new teacher announced if a student had a Spanish version of their name, she’d call them that. So, she called Alexandra, Alejandra.
Alexandra corrected her but the teacher ignored her. My daughter came home upset after the second week. I am not the type of mom to write emails, but I felt I had to in this case.
She talked to the teacher about this issue.
If matters, this teacher is not Hispanic herself, so this isn’t a pronunciation issue. Her argument is if these kids ever went to a Spanish speaking country, they’d be called by that name. I found this excuse a little weak as the middle school Spanish teacher actually was Hispanic who had come here from a Spanish speaking country and she respected Alexandra’s wishes.
The teacher tried to dig her heels in, but I said if it wasn’t that big a deal in her eyes that she calls her Alejandra, why is it such a big deal to just call her Alexandra?
Eventually, she gave in. Alexandra confirmed that her teacher is calling her by her proper name.
Her husband doesn’t seem to be on her side.
My husband feels I blew this out of proportion and Alexandra could’ve sucked it up for a year (the school has 3 different Spanish teachers, so odds are she could get another one her sophomore year).
AITA?”
Let’s see what readers said.
That’s just plain WEIRD if you ask me.
Are you with me on this one?