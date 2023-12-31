‘I don’t even know how to swim.’ – Woman Thought She Was Applying For A Job, But Almost Enlisted In The Navy Instead
by Matthew Gilligan
True story: one of my friends in high school filled out some paperwork at the mall one day because he wanted to get a free pair of Army socks and little did he know that his name and information went straight to a recruiter and he was bombarded by phone calls at his parents’ house for months.
I got a big kick out of it.
Him? Not so much…
That story from the past reminded me of what a woman named Noemi had to say in a video that she posted on TikTok.
Noemi said, “Do you know how much of a noob you have to be to almost accidentally enlist into the Navy at 28?”
She explained that she applied for a communications strategist job in California with the U.S. Navy.
She admitted, “I’m aware that [the Navy] has civilian jobs. I was like ‘I’m not looking to enlist.’ So, I go through and I try to apply.”
Noemi continued, “I have critical thinking skills—I do. I promise you!”
She got an email asking her if she wanted to enlist in the Navy and she told viewers, “I don’t even know how to swim. What do you mean? What do you mean? I’m like ‘nope.’”
She also said that a Navy recruiter got in touch with her the following day.
Here’s the video.
@la.emi.mi
Ill stick to indeed and ziprecruiter 🙃 #Navy
And here’s what people had to say.
This person said they might be calling her for a while…
Another TikTokker got a kick out of this story.
And this woman who works as a Navy recruiter could relate to this story.
I bet she won’t make that mistake again.
That was quite a story!
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.