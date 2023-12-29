‘I need to know if every husband is like this.’ – Clueless Husband Has No Idea When His Parents Are Visiting, And His Wife Needs To Vent
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s face it, men and women are different. And that’s not a bad thing. Until it is.
The story you’re about to hear from a TikTokker named Nicole sums it all up perfectly.
Nicole shared a video and said, “I need to know if every husband is like this. My husband told me that he talked to his parents yesterday and then they’re coming to visit us and so I said, ‘When?’”
Nicole continued her story and said, “And my husband said, ‘I think in October.’”
Okay…
She continued to blast her husband with questions, all of which he had no answer to.
Nicole continued, “What I know is sometime in the next two or three months, my in-laws will be coming from British Columbia to visit us for some amount of time, so maybe they’ll be here later today. Nobody knows.”
Check out the video.
And here's how folks reacted.
One person made a funny joke.
Another individual said her husband SHOULD be able to handle this.
And one TikTokker doesn't think this is a very big deal.
If I was the guy in this situation, I’d probably have the same response…
Hey, just being honest!
