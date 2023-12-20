Man Finds Genius Way To Get Around Store’s Ridiculous Refund Policy. – ‘You stepped out of the store.’
by Ryan McCarthy
Usually I feel bad for customer service workers in stories like these, but this is the rare exception. Sometimes it feels like stores just want to make your life harder!
I don’t know what I would have done in this situation, but this redditor came up with a hilarious way to maliciously comply with the stores policy!
Check it out!
No refunds once you’ve stepped out of the store? Fine, I won’t step out of the store.
This happens in a large store in a European country. When you purchase something from them, and for any reason want to return the item, their policy is that they never give money back. They only give you a voucher redeemable same day only.
I went to the store today and purchased quite a long list of items. I got home, my wife looks at them and says that we don’t need some of them.
Perfect, you can just return them right? If only it were that simple!
I go back to the store, barely 20 minutes pass. The returns manager smiles at me as I tell her I’d just purchased these and would like to return them. She tells me that I stepped out of the store so she can’t refund. Only give me a voucher and I must buy something else.
I tried to reason, but she was adamant: ‘Those are the rules. You stepped out of the store, you don’t get a refund.’
But then he had a beautifully petty idea!
And then it clicked. I asked ‘so if someone wants to return an item without leaving the store, they get the money back?’. ‘Yes’.
I ask to return the items and get the voucher.
I take the voucher, get inside the store, find a product to exactly same amount. Buy it with the voucher.
Right after the cashier, there’s the returns manager. Straight from the cashier I go to her. Hand her that random product I’d just bought and say ‘I would like to return this, I don’t want it. And I never left the store’.
The cashier that had tried to screw him over was seeing red!
She is looking at me with barely contained rage in her eyes, I kid you not.
The awkward pause was getting longer.
And then her manager comes along. Looks at us and I smile at him and say ‘I never left the store and I would like to get a refund for this please.’
He nods.
Silent and not looking at me, she proceeds to refund me the money in cash.
I’m sure their policy changed very quickly!
This user remembered how they got around a refund policy on a game they bought.
This user compared her watching his malicious compliance to a pet owner watching their dog do something they shouldn’t!
And this user said how in the US, getting cash back for your purchase is incredibly rare!
Amazing malicious compliance man!
Well done!
