She Wants Fiance To Skip Family Xmas Vacation To Be With Her During Their Child’s Birth. – ‘I will be completely alone.’
by Trisha Leigh
Pregnancy is a very sensitive time for women, and the first time you’re expecting a baby especially, everything can seem new and intimidating.
That’s one reason having a partner during the process is absolutely necessary, even if it’s not the partner who helped make the baby in the first place.
OP is expecting her first child on December 30th. Because of this she has begged off her fiance’s regularly scheduled family Christmas vacation out of state.
My fiance and I (31M and 31F) are expecting our first baby due December 30th.
His family has a vacation home in Florida and they have gone every year during the holidays for about a month until after New Year.
He and his siblings go to their parents’ house in Florida for a month, and every other year, OP typically joins them – not that she always feels totally welcome.
I have gone to Florida with his family for the past 5 years for at least part of Christmas.
Every other year, I returned before him to spend Christmas day with my family.
This year is the first time in a long time that all the other siblings are able to overlap dates. My fiance has major FOMO, which is why this is a sensitive subject.
His parents have always been weird about keeping their family close. They’ve never said it outright but little things suggest they don’t consider me completely part of their family yet since we aren’t married.
This year, his parents think that him being gone from the 15th-28th is totally acceptable and that she’s being dramatic.
He agreed not to go this year because of the baby but his family is insisting that he go and come back on the 28th which is “ample time before the baby is due”. So he bought a ticket for December 15th-28th.
His reasoning is that his parents really want him there and his siblings will also be going.
OP feels like she is being left completely alone during a period that could very well end up being important in her pregnancy.
This is bothering me alot more than I thought because I know pregnancies are unpredictable, especially in the last trimester and if anything happens leading up to the due date, I need him there.
My parents are away until December 26th and my friends have their families so I will be completely alone. The other reason…and I guess it’s more selfish, is that I will be spending Christmas by myself.
It’s not the main reason why I’m bothered but it’s a small part of it. He’s been spending Christmas every year in Florida since he was 15 and there will be many more trips after the baby is born. I don’t know why he has to go THIS YEAR.
Any time I bring it up, it results in a very uncomfortable fight about my expectations to put me first rather than his parents. I don’t even bring it up anymore.
His parents have always been kind to me but they also don’t see any problem so I think I’m going crazy? AITA here?
Does Reddit think she should cut him some slack? The opposite? Let’s see!
The top commenter is furious on OP’s behalf.
This person thinks OP should make a few calls while the man is away.
They don’t think there’s any way to come back from this one.
Absolutely unforgivable.
And OP is the opposite of selfish.
I am with the people offering to go and take care of this poor woman.
Somebody needs to do it, and her “partner” isn’t stepping up to the plate.
