SmileDirect Went Bankrupt In The Middle Of Her Teeth Aligning Treatment, But She Has A Risky Plan To See It Through
by Chris Allen
Companies go out of business. It happens, and it can put people in a real bind.
And there’s no doubt it’s a little sad to see a product or entire company fold, especially when you kinda liked them the whole time.
@rebekka_reyn shares her story about SmileDirect going bankrupt as she’s just starting to see great results from their treatment.
The good news is the company announced that there will be refunds for folks who didn’t already get their teeth aligners, but for those who already have… there’s a bit of bad news.
Apparently there are check-ins with orthodontists built into the costs of the aligners, presumably to make sure everything is going good.
Yeah… that’s not gonna happen anymore.
But because Rebekka is happy with their product so far… she’s gonna keep going.
She understands the risks associated with it, and has an orthodontist on speed-dial should anything adverse happen. But this could cost her some serious cash because she’ll have to pay out of pocket to see one.
And ya know what? I think that’s exactly what I’d do. If a product is working and you’re not seeing any warning signs, you might as well take the risk.
Watch the full story here:
@rebekka_reyn
Replying to @JellyBeanTV #smiledirectclub @Rebekka Reynolds has officially closed down their business while I’m in the middle of treatment. @Forbes @SmileDirectClub @The New York Times @cbsnews
Now let’s see what others are saying!
This person looks like she was just barely too late.
One reply was extremely helpful it seems.
While another, with first-hand experience, has seen some rough situations.
What do you think? Is Rebekka wrong to risk it?
Either way, we hope it works out for her!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.