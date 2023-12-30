Store Manager Tells Worker Who Arrived Early To Leave Because It Was Private Property, So He Maliciously Complies And Gets The Last Laugh
Oh, I’m on private property?
“I used to work for a supermarket chain, and quite often I’d be asked by management to work at other locations.
Most of the time, this wasn’t a big deal. I was happy to help out – It gave me an excuse to drive and have the petrol paid for.
They got a new assignment.
However, one day I was asked to work at a location very far away at a very early hour of the morning.
I initially refused on the grounds that I would have to wake up at around 2am in order to have a shower, breakfast, and drive to be on site for 5am.
After some arm bending from management I finally relented and begrudgingly agreed I would do it.
Due to the drive not taking nearly as long as I initially expected, I arrived on location at about 4.30 am.
I waited in my car with the music playing.
At 4:50am I get a loud knock on the car window, nearly making me jump out of my skin. It was the manager for that store, who, never seeing me before, did not know who I was.
Things took an unexpected turn.
The conversation went as follows:
Manager: “You need to leave. This is private property.”
Me: “Oh, bu-”
Manager: (interrupting) “I don’t care. Go. Now.”
Me: (quickly realizing I can play this to my advantage) “Oh, I’m sorry, Sir. I don’t want any problems. Of course, I’ll go, right away. Sorry.”
Things took a turn for the WEIRD.
And as per his request, I drove home with a smile on my face, knowing that I have the rest of the day free to myself.A few hours later I get a phone call. I answer the unrecognized number, and I recognize the voice immediately – It was the manager who told me to leave.
Manager: “Hello. I’m looking for [myname].”
Me: “Hi, yeah, that’s me.”
Manager: “This is [managername] calling from [location], I was expecting you to work with me today, you should have been here for 5am.”
Me: (trying to sound casual) “Yeah, I was there waiting in my car, you told me to leave, remember?”
Manager: “…But you didn’t say th-”
Me: (interrupting) “There are no ifs or buts. I was on private property and was asked to leave. I was legally obliged to do so.”
Manager: “Right. But don’t you think-”
Me: (interrupting) “-It doesn’t matter what I thought. I was asked to leave private property. I’m not going to break the law and risk getting in trouble with the police.”
Bam!
It was at this point he hung up on me.
I expected to get in trouble for what had happened, but I never heard anything more about it.
This was a few years back now too.
It’s one of my favorite stories to tell. I hope you enjoyed it.”
