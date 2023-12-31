Their Boss Made Them Come Into Work Despite Being Sick, So They Comply And The Boss’s Office Suffers The Consequences
by Matthew Gilligan
I will never, EVER understand why certain bosses and managers force people to go into work when they say they’re sick.
What gives?!?!
Everyone knows it won’t end well!
And the person who wrote this story on Reddit proved my point BIG TIME.
They explained that they were working the night shift when this story took place…
Don’t believe I have the flu? Sure, I will come in.
“So, I was working at a certain brown package shipping company as a night shift supervisor in a loading area.
The hub manager had a policy that if you called in, you would be told you had to come in to be assessed.
I get it. Night shift, starts at 9. People party, too intoxicated to come, want to stay with their girl, works the day and are tired.
They were not feeling good…that’s an understatement…
I had been spilling my guts most of the day, so was weak, dehydrated and kind of dizzy. Manager insisted I come in, see how I feel.
So, drove to the building, practically stumbled up to the office, picked up his trash can and delivered stomach bile into a mesh trash can that was missing a liner.
Said I will see you tomorrow, maybe.
Never heard anything more about it.”
Check out what folks had to say about this.
This person made a good point.
Another reader had a dangerous situation when they were sick.
This Reddit user said this happens a lot at hospitals.
Another reader shared a work story.
And this individual talked about how all of this works in America…ugh…
I’ll never understand bosses like that…
They just don’t get it!
