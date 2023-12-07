This Mom Says Parenthood Sucks And Viewers Can Relate. – ‘Yesterday I had four hours sleep.’
by Laura Lynott
This brave mom has revealed how tough life can be looking after your own mental health is, when you have a child with special needs.
Inspirational @bvd.juju told her followers the difficulties she is enduring being a mom to a child with special needs and she really gave her heart and soul into sharing her experience, to let others know the realities parents like her go through every single day.
She also called out the U.S Government for not funding healthcare for children with autism, and said some parents had to wait TEN years for their child to actually receive therapy!!!
While some people didn’t show her any empathy, many showed her love and totally understood she was being real to let others know the truth about this situation.
She told her followers on TikTok: “Sometimes, most of the time. I want to be selfish. And I want to put myself first. I want to put my mental health first, but with a child with special needs. It’s like, where do I have the time? Where do I have the mental capacity?.”
This sounds like a really tough situation and I hope this mom can get help some place. But she has the love of so many online for now!
She added: “No one tells you how patient you need to be… My son kept me up until 6am. Yesterday I had four hours sleep, if even that, with a pounding migraine because I haven’t seen the dentist in a while and my tooth is just in excruciating pain right now…”
She continued: “This morning I’m trying to have a good day, you know. I always try to be positive, but it’s hard. I made him waffles, something that he likes, waffles and syrup. Didn’t want to eat it and said he wanted cheesy bread. Okay, so I heated up the cheesy bread. Did not want it.”
Despite her own tough situation, this mom was amazing to pay tribute to other mothers and man, did they return the favor online, showing her love.
She said: “I really, really do applaud all of the mothers out there, mothers period and the mothers to children with disabilities. Mostly because you know why? It’s so hard when the Government doesn’t give a **** about autistic kids.
She continues: “The funding some people have waited a decade for and these kids need therapies and those therapies aren’t cheap. So it’s like you’re playing a waiting game if you can afford the therapies which are like $150 An hour Yeah. Like I just I’m just really at my wit’s end.”
If many of us could give this mom a hug right now, we definitely would!
Watch the full clip here:
@bvd.juju
Here’s what people thought of this moving clip:
