Tiffany & Co. Employee Shares A Hack For Cleaning Jewelry With Foil
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is the good stuff!
A TikTok user named Travon who used to work for Tiffany & Co. posted a video and gave viewers a pro tip about how to clean jewelry.
Travon showed viewers two rings and a necklace and said, “You can see it’s browning there.”
He put the jewelry on a piece of tin foil and added baking soda and boiling water.
Travon then moved the rings around using a fork.
And it worked!
Travon told viewers, “You can go to the store and do all this” referring to getting jewelry professionally cleaned, “Or just do it yourself.”
Check out the video.
