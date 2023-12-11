December 11, 2023 at 7:21 am

Tiffany & Co. Employee Shares A Hack For Cleaning Jewelry With Foil

by Matthew Gilligan

Now, this is the good stuff!

A TikTok user named Travon who used to work for Tiffany & Co. posted a video and gave viewers a pro tip about how to clean jewelry.

Travon showed viewers two rings and a necklace and said, “You can see it’s browning there.”

He put the jewelry on a piece of tin foil and added baking soda and boiling water.

Travon then moved the rings around using a fork.

And it worked!

Travon told viewers, “You can go to the store and do all this” referring to getting jewelry professionally cleaned, “Or just do it yourself.”

Check out the video.

@its_jenise_

Had to try this out for myself! #fyp #cleaningjewelry I got this from @Hartt

♬ original sound – Hartt

Let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This viewer added an additional tip.

Another TikTokker was impressed by this hack.

And this individual forgot about this trick and is gonna do it again!

Sounds like it works like a charm.

Good to know!

