Traveling Nurse Said She Had To Dye Her Hair Back To Its Natural Color Or Her Contract Would Be Terminated
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever been told to change your physical appearance for a job?
I personally have not, but I can imagine that it would probably cause some issues to anyone who is told to alter their hair or something like that.
A traveling nurse named Jenna posted a video and talked to viewers about a request she got from a new job upset her.
Jenna said she was at a grocery store when she got a call from her travel nursing agency and they told her she needed to dye her blue and green hair.
Jenna explained, “The hospital that I start at tomorrow saw my profile picture and asked if I still had colored hair.”
When she said she did they told her that her hair needed to be back to its natural color by the following day…or else her contract with the hospital would be terminated.
As you can imagine, she was not happy with this turn of events.
Check out her video.
@nurse_jennag
Replying to @Zella this is a nightmare #fashioncoloredhair #nursesoftiktok #travelnurse #hairdressersoftiktok #hairemergency
Here’s how people responded.
This individual made a good point.
Another TikTokker said she needs to get a wig.
And this viewer thinks this policy is dated.
Just let people express themselves however they choose.
It has nothing to do with how well they can do their job.
