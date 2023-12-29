Wife Accuses Husband Of Diminishing “Stay At Home Moms” And Says She Could Do His Job. So He Asks Her To Prove It. She Doesn’t.
Yikes…that headline is not a good one, friends!
And it sounds like these two are gonna have some rough times in the future…
But for now, the issue is whether this guy was out of line for proving a point to his wife…check out what he had to say.
AITA for proving that my wife can’t do my job?
“This issue started when my wife left for a week for a girls trip.
The kids are in all in school and I took over as the main caregiver when she was gone.
It went well and when she came back she asked if I had trouble. I told her no and everything went smoothly.
This started an argument about how I thought it was so easy that she was a SAHM.
It wasn’t a good time and I already was pushing her to go back to work part time since the kids were in school.
His wife seems like a handful.
We have talked about her to start looking around summer.
The issue now is I work from home twice a week and every-time she sees my screen or I complain about work she tells me she can do it.
I have talked to her about it and nothing changes. That if she did it would go smoothly.
I thought back on our argument and have asked her about it, she denies it has anything to do with it.
It was time to prove his point.
So she won’t stop and I had enough of it today.
I was trying to figure out why there was an error in my code. She saw what I was doing and told me she could do that.
I told her to go ahead made a copy that she could work on. Well she tried for about five minutes until she gave up, I reiterated that if she can do my job find the error.
This started a huge argument about making her look like an idiot and now she isn’t talking to me.”
Now let’s see what Reddit users said.
This person thinks there are major issues going on here.
Another individual agreed and explained why.
This Reddit user said this situation might get worse…
Another individual said this is all on his wife.
And one person talked about stay-at-home parents.
Some people need to learn the hard way.
It sounds like this was one of those times!
