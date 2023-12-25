Woman Gets $1,300+ Bill From The IRS That’s Due On Christmas, But People Think It Might Be A Scam
by Laura Lynott
Christmas is an expensive time of year and the last thing anyone wants is a tax bill but is getting a letter from the IRS necessarily a bad thing?
This young woman is really furious she’s got a letter from the IRS just before Christmas but some people online think this might actually be a scam and she may not have this tax bill after all. There’s really only one way to check though – contact the IRS and see!
@ladymilipede told her followers on TikTok: “Is this a ******* joke?… My dad came in the room and was like ‘I checked the mail, I got mail for you.’
“I’m like ‘Great, what I get?’ He goes ‘First your friends sent the family a Christmas card. That’s so sweet. That’s so sweet, right?’.”
But dad wasn’t finished.
He added: ‘Also the IRS sent you something.’
She responded: ‘Oh the IRS, What do they want?’
He replied: ‘Oh, it’s a bill, they just want you to pay $1,380.24.’
To which she responded: ‘Oh by when?’
And dad calmly told her: ‘By December 25.’
Now she’s angry.
She told her followers: “By Christmas, they’re thought that’d be so nice. Am I supposed to be ******* Santa?’.
Let’s hope this woman gets this sorted out and has a great holidays because no one needs that!
Watch the full clip here:
@ladymilipede
i dont think ive ever owned that much money at one time ever i guess its time to boss the fuck up #fuck #bossup #payme
Here’s what people thought of the IRS Christmas letter:
Some folk think it could be a scam, ouch!
Double ouch!
Good call!
Be careful out there, fam!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.