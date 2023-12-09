Woman Refuses To Be There For Her Estranged Sister In A Time Of Need Because She Cheated With Her Former Husband
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s a terrible thing to say, but sometimes in life, you just have to cut people off after years and years of drama and bad behavior.
And it sounds like the woman who wrote this story has been fed up for quite a while.
But was for she wrong for what she said about her sister and her children?
This story started off with a bang.
AITA for telling my estranged sister and our parents that she and her kids are not my problem?
“7 years ago I was married and expecting a baby when things went horribly wrong. Around 10 weeks into my pregnancy I suffered a miscarriage and then I returned home to find my husband in bed with my sister.
She ended things with her husband.
The two of them tried to apologize and convince me that we could all get over it. But I wanted nothing to do with either of them and even less so when I found out she had gotten pregnant. My divorce was finalized quickly because I wanted nothing from him other than the divorce and was willing to leave the marriage with nothing but the clothes on my back.
She had no interesting in her sister anymore, either.
Pretty early I realized my parents were hoping I would want to still be part of the baby’s life but I wanted nothing to do with the baby my sister conceived while sleeping with my husband (now ex) as I lay in hospital losing my own pregnancy. I refused any and all contact with my sister and ex. They married and had two more children after the one she concieved during my marriage to him.
I met my current husband when I had distanced myself from my whole family and he was amazing and his family were great. We got married two years ago and his family are nothing short of the best. I adore the nieces and nephews I have gained through my marriage to him and we spend a lot of time together.
She heard a voice from the past.
Around three months ago my sister called me at work (using my work phone) and told me she needed me and could I please come to her. I hung up the phone and continued about my day. It was several hours later that I got a message from my parents saying I needed to be with my sister.
There was bad news about her sibling.
A few days later I got another call and was told my sister had been pregnant, the baby passed away inside of her and she delivered a stillborn all while he was out sleeping with someone else.
My parents and sister expected me to rally around her and I didn’t.
But she’s not having it.
Now that some time has passed and she lives with them, I have been inundated with them saying I should meet her kids, be there for them like I am my husband’s nieces and nephews and that I should reconcile with the family. My sister told me how sorry she was again and that she wanted us to make up. I told the three of them that she and her kids are not my problem and I still want nothing to do with them.
My parents are furious and they say I need to forgive because whatever she did, she is now suffering worse than would ever be deserved and her kids are innocent and deserve an aunt.
AITA?”
