Woman Talked About The Shady Stuff That Instacart Makes Its Employees Do. – ‘It’s totally a money grab from them.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t personally know anyone who’s ever worked for Instacart, so this is all news to me!
A TikTokker named Nicole who used to work for Instacart posted a viral video and talked to viewers about the negative things the company does.
Nicole stitched her video from another TikTokker who told viewers that she got a receipt for the very first time from her Instacart shopper.
Nicole said, “I did Instacart as a shopper for two and a half years. They would pretty much threaten to deactivate your account if you ever put the receipt in the bag.”
The reason Instacart doesn’t want its shoppers to give receipts to the customers?
It’s because of how much they upcharge customers for every item.
Nicole explained, “Also whatever priority fee you’re paying to have your groceries delivered at a certain time, like earlier or rushed, that is never visible to the person delivering your groceries. We have no clue that you paid that. It’s totally a money grab from them.”
Sounds pretty shady!
Sounds like Instacart might be more trouble than it’s worth.
