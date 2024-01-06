6-Year-Old Nephew Stole His Daughter’s Nintendo Switch, So He Taught Him A Lesson By Calling The Cops And Scaring Him With Jail
by Matthew Gilligan
Nobody ever wants to upset a child.
I think that goes without saying, right?
But what if it happens and the person wasn’t exactly planning on it?
Does that make them a jerk?
Check out this guy’s story and see if you think he was out of line.
AITA for frightening my nephew and making him traumatized for life?
“I had a cookout at my place on the 4th.
My daughter’s (13) Switch goes missing. I contacted family members and my wife’s sister (Kara) said my daughter gave it as a gift to her son Stevie (6) for his upcoming birthday.
I ask my daughter and she said it wasn’t true. She let Stevie use it so they could all play Mario Kart together and it went missing after the cookout.
My daughter is upset and I call Kara back who insists that the switch is now Stevies and my daughter is too old to play anyways or will outgrow it soon and it was a gift to Stevie.
She calls my daughter an “Indian Giver”.
After this I contacted my uncle who is a police officer and he watches Kara’s house and a few of his friends go over and threaten to arrest Steve and Kara over stolen property.
Kara reluctantly gives it back after an incident with the officer that she could have been arrested for. They warned Stevie next time he steals both him and his mom will go to jail.
They let my SIL go without incident.
SIL says Stevie has been crying non stop and having issues sleeping because he doesn’t want to go to jail and blaming me and my family for traumatizing her son.
My response might have been heartless because it was “I guess he’ll never steal again.”
Kara thinks he’ll be traumatized for life for making a big deal over a stupid game.”
Now let’s see what people had to say.
This person thinks that he’s NTA.
Another individual said this should’ve been handled between adults.
This Reddit user said he had every right to do this.
Another reader said everyone sucks in this story.
And this person also said that pretty much everyone in this story SUCKS.
Jeez, that was a harsh one…
Do you think he went too far?
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.