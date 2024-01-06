January 6, 2024 at 11:36 am

‘I’m not going to be able to breathe.’ – Guy Gives His Family Members Fake $1 Million Winning Lottery Tickets For Christmas

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/not.jayswift

This guy’s family members either think he’s totally hilarious or that he’s a real pain in the you-know-what…

We’ll let you decide which one…

His name is Jay and he posted a video on TikTok to tell viewers about how he pranked his family on Christmas.

Source: TikTok/not.jayswift

Jay said he ordered fake scratch-off lottery tickets to see how his family would react.

Source: TikTok/not.jayswift

The text overlay to his video reads, “I ordered fake lottery scratch offs where you win a million dollars for my family on Christmas. I’m not going to be able to breathe. Omg.”

I have a feeling not everyone was into this idea…

Source: TikTok/not.jayswift

Let’s take a look at the video.

@not.jayswift

♬ original sound – monaethescientistedits

Here’s what people had to say.

This person had a similar story…

Source: TikTok/not.jayswift

Another TikTokker’s mom pulled something like this.

Source: TikTok/not.jayswift

And one person is still plotting revenge against their brother…

Source: TikTok/not.jayswift

I think this is pretty funny.

Might have to do this next Christmas…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter