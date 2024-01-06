‘I’m not going to be able to breathe.’ – Guy Gives His Family Members Fake $1 Million Winning Lottery Tickets For Christmas
by Matthew Gilligan
This guy’s family members either think he’s totally hilarious or that he’s a real pain in the you-know-what…
We’ll let you decide which one…
His name is Jay and he posted a video on TikTok to tell viewers about how he pranked his family on Christmas.
Jay said he ordered fake scratch-off lottery tickets to see how his family would react.
The text overlay to his video reads, “I ordered fake lottery scratch offs where you win a million dollars for my family on Christmas. I’m not going to be able to breathe. Omg.”
I have a feeling not everyone was into this idea…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@not.jayswift
Here’s what people had to say.
This person had a similar story…
Another TikTokker’s mom pulled something like this.
And one person is still plotting revenge against their brother…
I think this is pretty funny.
Might have to do this next Christmas…
