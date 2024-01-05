January 5, 2024 at 2:40 pm

A Woman Said She Makes $17.50 Per Hour At Amazon Just Shifting Around Boxes

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jusgayy

Some people really enjoy jobs where they don’t have to do much…

They’re content to stand around, occasionally move something from here to there, and get paid.

To me, that sounds agonizing, because I’m sure the time moves by very slowly, but hey, to each their own.

A young woman posted a video on TikTok and bragged to viewers about how easy her job is at an Amazon warehouse.

Source: TikTok/@jusgayy

The video shows her standing next to a conveyor belt as packages occasionally go zipping by.

Source: TikTok/@jusgayy

Her text overlay reads, “I get paid 17.50 per hour to do this lol.”

Source: TikTok/@jusgayy

Check out the video.

@jusgayy

i love posting my life this like a whole diary 😂😂✨ #amazon

♬ Long Journey – Rod Wave

Here’s what people had to say.

This person called this “Amazon propaganda.”

Source: TikTok/@jusgayy

Another individual doesn’t think this is enough money.

Source: TikTok/@jusgayy

One person wants to apply…but others warned against it.

Source: TikTok/@jusgayy

Would you want a job like this?

I think I’d get bored.

