A Woman Said She Makes $17.50 Per Hour At Amazon Just Shifting Around Boxes
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people really enjoy jobs where they don’t have to do much…
They’re content to stand around, occasionally move something from here to there, and get paid.
To me, that sounds agonizing, because I’m sure the time moves by very slowly, but hey, to each their own.
A young woman posted a video on TikTok and bragged to viewers about how easy her job is at an Amazon warehouse.
The video shows her standing next to a conveyor belt as packages occasionally go zipping by.
Her text overlay reads, “I get paid 17.50 per hour to do this lol.”
Check out the video.
@jusgayy
i love posting my life this like a whole diary 😂😂✨ #amazon
Here’s what people had to say.
This person called this “Amazon propaganda.”
Another individual doesn’t think this is enough money.
One person wants to apply…but others warned against it.
Would you want a job like this?
I think I’d get bored.
