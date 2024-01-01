Baker’s Dog Ruins Expectant Mom’s Gender Reveal Cupcakes, But The Baker Still Expects Her To Pay For Them
by Ryan McCarthy
Gender reveals are all the rage nowadays, with people using anything from fireworks to smoke bombs, and even a live alligator, to reveal their baby’s gender.
But when this woman went for one of the simplest gender reveals, cupcakes, things quickly went downhill.
After her baker’s dog jumped up on her and smooshed the cupcakes, she refused to pay for them, going to Reddit to see if she was in the wrong.
AITA for refusing to pay for my gender reveal cupcakes?
I(F22) found out last week my first baby’s gender, and it’s a little girl. My family are excited about I decided to do a small gender reveal over the Easter weekend.
I had this planned for Saturday, so a few days before, I asked a small local business if she could please make 12 cupcakes with pink and blue icing on top, and pink icing in the middle.
She agreed and said they would be ready to collect Friday evening.
What a cute, and tasty, idea! But when she went to pick up her cupcakes…
So Friday evening came, the small business owner (Claire) gave me her address to collect the cakes from, said they would cost £25 and they are ready to collect whenever.
She greeted me there with the box of cupcakes and they looked amazing. They were exactly how I imagined them and thanked her for them.
She gave me the box, but just as she did, her large pet dog came running up to me, barking, and jumped at me, knocking the box of cupcakes all over the floor.
Claire apologised and shut the dog inside he was still barking and jumping at the door.
She said it’s because he gets excited when people come and visit, but he wouldn’t have hurt me as he’s friendly.
That’s all well and good, but what about the cupcakes?!
At this point i didn’t know the damage to the cupcakes as the box landed upside down, I picked it up and the cakes were ruined.
The icing had smashed all over the box and some cakes had spilled out onto the ground.
Claire looked horrified as i understand she spent a few hours making them for me, she apologized and said she could remake them for free, but they wouldn’t be ready until Sunday.
I said unfortunately i’m expecting my guests tomorrow and Sunday is no good, as i already had other plans.
I explained I wouldn’t be paying for these cupcakes as they were inedible and ruined by her dog. We agreed payment upon receiving the goods, and since I never received them, I wouldn’t be paying.
She said that I should still pay as she had to buy ingredients for the cakes and the costs of eggs has gone up meaning she would be out of pocket.
I said if she had control of her dog, then they wouldn’t have been dropped and I’m sorry but again, I wouldn’t be paying.
Some of her guests thought she should have paid the baker anyway.
My family were all happy, but my sister-in-law said I should have still paid for the cupcakes as she accepted it was her fault, and offered to remake them for me.
I personally don’t think I should of had to pay for them, but now I’m feeling slightly guilty as I understand it’s a small business and a loss of profit would affect her a lot harder than a larger business.
But if you’re a small business working out of your house in something as delicate as food, shouldn’t you make sure your rambunctious dog is kept away from your merchandise?
Reddit agreed, assuring the woman that she definitely wasn’t in the wrong, with this user saying that if anyone, Claire’s dog owed her owner some cupcakes!
Another used agreed, saying that Claire was lucky the ruined cupcakes were the only consequence of leaving her dog unattended around a pregnant woman.
And this user said that even if the cupcakes hadn’t been ruined, she would have been a little grossed out knowing that the dog was allowed to roam free in an apartment where food was being prepared.
She shouldn’t feel any guilty over this.
It’s flour, eggs, water and sugar. And as much as the baker is claiming that the price of eggs have gone up… we’re talking a few dollars.
Life will go on.