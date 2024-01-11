Boyfriend Helps His Author Girlfriend Edit Her New Book, But When It Finally Comes Out She Asks Him To Buy A Copy
by Trisha Leigh
Just reading the headline here, I would tend to come down on the side of the girlfriend. I mean, she wrote a book? That’s awesome!
As always, though, we need to read the whole story and hear him out.
OP’s girlfriend wrote, sold, and published a book.
So, my girlfriend (we live together) wrote, sold and published her first book.
I think that it is amazing and I am very proud of her.
He was supportive during the whole process.
I believe that I was very supportive – participated in beta reading, had my hand in text editing.
I did some changes in every single page; a lot of suggestions/editing; I do not want to undermine what she did but I really did spend a lot of time on this.
I also gave her a bunch of praise and critique.
We celebrated when she sold the book to the publisher and all, so I don’t believe that I was unsupportive.
Now, she’s mad that he hasn’t gone out to buy a physical copy.
However, she got very angry today because I refused to buy a physical copy of the book.
I said that I just don’t get this. We live together.
What?
Her argument is: we live in a small country and every copy sold matters and I should show support.
I replied that the readers should buy her book not her partner.
Anyhooo… AITA?
Is Reddit going to see things his way? Let’s find out!
The top comment says he’s kind of dying on a weird hill.
Because he totally could have leaned the other way.
They say he’s kind of missing the point.
It’s a whole ‘forest for the trees’ thing.
Basically he’s looking at this all wrong.
Poor guy really thought he had a leg to stand on with the Reddit crowd.
However…
If this guy actually did all that work on the book itself… doesn’t anybody think she should buy him a copy? She literally got all of that help for free.
I would have said no as well.
Sign a copy, leave a really nice note in it and give it to your boyfriend, lady!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!