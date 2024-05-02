Guy At His Bachelor Party Won’t Stop Gushing About His Bride-To-Be, Giving Hope To Women Everywhere
by Chris Allen
Wow is it refreshing to hear positive stories these days, right?
This one, courtesy of an observer of a bachelor party, leaves you smiling and optimistic.
She starts off her video saying,
“If your name is Sam and your fiance’s name is Luke and he is currently in Charleston, South Carolina for his bachelor party…”
Uh oh. We’ve been conditioned to assume the worst.
She details the exact location, the time, and everything.
“I just want you to know that that man loves you so much…and he could not stop gushing about you.”
You gotta go check out her full video.
It’s exactly what you need today.
@sb.reads
we stan sam and luke #charleston #charlestonsc #bridetok #weddingtok #greenscreen
Well now what’s better than that?
How about the reaction FROM the fiance!
@sambrooksphotos
Hey im that sam #samandluke #sam #luke #charleston #weddingtiktok #weddingphotographer #marthasvineyardweddingphotographer #marthasvineyard #marthasvineyardweddkng @sam
Safe to say people were eating this up in the comments.
One person speaks for the rest of the 61,000 of us.
While one person was just out there thankful to see some positivity for once.
Another person whole-heartedly agrees.
So wholesome. So good.
More please.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bachelor party, green flags, love, relationships, tiktok, top, video, viral, wholesome