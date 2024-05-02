Aldi Shopper Aggressively Blocks The Aisles, So She Locked Their Carts Together And Left Them To Struggle
by Chris Allen
Some people just do not know how to behave in public, I swear
Sometimes, you can just tell it’s on purpose, too.
Like in this story.
You’ve gotta be prepared to square up when you go to Aldi.
I locked my Aldi cart to another person’s cart inside the store.
I was at Aldi and there was a woman shopping by herself with a rather full cart. My first encounter, she had her cart sideways blocking most of the aisle, standing against one side and looking at food on the other side.
I make my way past her and of course as soon as soon as I’m close, she steps forward to get the food she was looking at. I politely do the “oops excuse me” and wait to pass, not even bothered yet, whatever, it happens all the time.
This can be managed.
Second time, I’m pushing my cart along the outside and she’s about to pull in front of me, I can see it.
She half goes without looking, but hesitates, and I stop because I think she’s about to, but then she doesn’t so I start to go, and then she hesitates again, and pushes right in front of me.
I roll my eyes.
Time to really lock this woman to her decisions in life.
The third time I see her, she parks it totally sideways and blocking the whole aisle between those island freezers and the wall.
She leaves it unattended and goes to get something else.
So in the middle of grumbling and reaching to move it, I instead put her latch into my cart, leave my 3-4 items, take my quarter back, and scurry off to get a new cart.
I don’t think she had another quarter, as I saw her trying to push both awkwardly at the same time in different directions to the checkout.
