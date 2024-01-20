Costco Receipt Checker Asked A Customer How Many Items He Bought, Then Yelled At Him When He Started Counting
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone loves big box stores.
Not everyone loves having to wait in line to show your receipt to the person at the door so they can check your cart like you’re a toddler.
OP makes a special holiday treat for friends so he was stocking up.
I was at Costco last month buying a bunch of heavy whipping cream, maple syrup, and half and half’s.
I was making my special drink that I always give out during the holidays. You know how Costco has that big section full of empty boxes for us to take?
Well yeah I took a bunch of them and put my ingredients in them so I wouldn’t have to manually put each one in my car.
He loaded up and headed for the exit.
I was probably buying close to 20 of each so I had enough to give all of my family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, etc.
I did self checkout so the poor cashier wouldn’t have to scan like 70+ items. Got my giant receipt and made my way over to the receipt goblins at the exit.
Which is when the lady asked a question she apparently didn’t want the actual answer to.
At my Costco, most receipt goblins just glance at your cart and then just swipe your receipt… they’re also lazy to count through it all lol.
Well the lady I had started off looking thru my cart and seeing what all I bought. After she realized how much stuff there was she asked “How many of these are there?” while pointing to the box holding both heavy whipping cream and half and half cartons.
Tbh, I couldn’t even remember how many I bought and so I just started manually counting each one in front of her.
That’s her job, but I didn’t mind counting and helping her out.
Now this is where she caught me off guard. Not even a couple seconds into me counting out loud, she snaps in a condescending voice “I know how to count. I wanna know how many of THESE” while pointing to a carton of half and half.
I’m thinking, lady this is WHY I am counting. But alright whatever.
I reply back “OK! I don’t remember how many I bought. But since you know how to count you’re more than welcome to!”
She just glares at me and starts manually counting them all.
After finishing counting all 70+ items she hands me back my receipt while trying to avoid eye contact.
I just say thank you and wish her a better day!
