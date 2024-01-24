Couple Showed Viewers The Poor Conditions They Have To Deal With In Their Military Housing
by Matthew Gilligan
This video is actually kind of depressing…
You’d think that people living in military housing would at least have it halfway-decent…these men and women are defending our country, after all…
But by the looks of this video from a woman named Marlana, it doesn’t look too great…
Her husband said, “Hi, we live in Section 8 housing, I mean, military housing silly me!”
Marlana then chimed in and said, “Hi! We live in military housing, where we definitely don’t have black mold. It’s white now cause they just paint over it!”
Uh oh…that doesn’t sound good…
Marlana then told viewers, “We live in military housing where instead of fixing the playgrounds, they just delete them.”
She added, “Hey, we live in military housing where instead of simply Googling a question, we’re gonna post anonymously a stupid question in our community Facebook group.”
Her husband then sarcastically said, “Hi, we live in military housing where we’re provided only the top of the line living conditions.”
Marlana then added, “We live in military housing where last month I got a discrepancy for having my son’s tricycle on the porch, but 22 inflatables is fine!”
Yikes…kind of sad, right?
Here’s the video.
And here’s how people reacted.
One viewer has been through this…
Another viewer had a different experience.
And this TikTokker started a conversation about military housing.
That doesn’t look like a whole lot of fun.
It’s kind of sad, actually…
