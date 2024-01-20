eBay Had A Weird Way To Measure A “Top” Seller, So She Gamed The System With $2 Bills
by Trisha Leigh
You would think that large resale sites like eBay would have a reliable way to determine who is actually a top seller.
Instead, it seems they just throw an arbitrary number at the wall.
OP has sold well over the “top seller” dollar limit but has not sold the required number of units.
I resell on eBay. At the time, I had around 75 sales worth $6,000+.
The eBay requirements for a top rated seller are $1,000 in sales, but it also requires 100 sales.
When they realized that was all that was stopping them, they hatched a plan.
So I decided to cheese the system.
I went to my bank and withdrew $50 in 2 dollar bills. L
Listed them for $0.99+ whatever the cost of a stamp was at the time each.
It worked like a charm, with even a few little bonuses.
They all sold within 2 days, and when I was evaluated next month, I was a top rated seller.
After fees IIRC I only lost around $35, and I got to deduct the loss off my taxes. I’ve made way more than $35 from being top rated in the time since.
