Employee Forgets To Request Time Off For Holiday Season, And Acts Like A Total Grinch When Her Co-Worker Won’t Give His PTO To Her

Tis the season for cheer, PTO, and the occasional scrooge.

This man went to Reddit to share his bah-humbug story.

So context, my office closes over Christmas and generally opens around the 2nd/3rd of jan. This year we were instructed to put in our leave request up until the 2nd. And put a second request through for any additional days after that and they would approve additional days after the 2nd once everyone had applied and they could assess how many staff they would have.

Like a good employee, our writer followed protocol for time off.

I put in until the 8th of Jan, as did 3/5 of my colleagues. 1 is coming back the 2nd and another one didn’t put in any extra days so they approved it.

Enter our villainess. She did not follow protocol.

The one who didn’t put in any extra days has since gone to the managers and said she wanted to take off until the 8th because she wants to spend time with her kids (they’re like 8/9) and her husband.

My bosses declined as they needed 2 staff members here and it hadn’t been put in beforehand. Colleague said she wasn’t put in the extra days already but the rest of the team knew and did it.

Despite needing a favor, the woman’s attitude was far from kind.

Bosses said the only way she could have it off was if she could get another staff member to come back early. She asked me in a passive aggressive email because “Christmas holidays are about being with family and because I don’t have children I could come back on the 2nd and swap with her” I declined saying that I had plans for that time and she lost it! She has been going around saying that I ruined her holiday plans and am being inconsiderate of people with families and children.

Readers were supportive of the man’s decision to keep the time off he applied for.

One person recommended going to HR for her behavior.

Another commenter had a more aggressive idea.

This person also commented that he should go to HR.

If you’re going to ask for a favor, at least wrap it in a bow!

If you thought that was an interesting read, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.