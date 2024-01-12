Employer Stiffed Them On A Paycheck, So They Exposed Their Fraudulent Practices To The FBI
by Matthew Gilligan
Pay your employees, people!
I’m talking to all the shady bosses out there who do everything they can to weasel out of paying up.
And let this story from Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page be a warning to you…
Read on to see what happened.
Employer screwed me over, I screwed him back with help from the FBI.
“It was the early 1990’s and I worked for a telemarketing company with the initials “SMC” in Logan, UT.
They soon realized what this place was all about.
I was employed for two full days when I came to the conclusion that we were just scamming old people out of their money using grossly unethical methods.
I quit after my second day of work and when I received my paycheck I noticed that I was paid minimum wage instead of the $10.00 per hour I was promised when they hired me so I went back to complain.
The office manager told me, “You didn’t finish the 90 day probationary period so you only get minimum wage.”
Nonsense.
This manager was a real jerk.
They never said anything about a probationary period in training and I know it wasn’t in the contract I signed upon hire. (Yeah, I actually read it before signing it.)
As the office manager opened the door to have me leave he said, “See ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya.”
It was payback time.
I was fuming. I called the city offices and discovered that SMC didn’t have a business license and reported them. Less than an hour later I watched as the police showed up and told them they would have to shut down operations until they had a business license. (It took ’em two weeks.)
When they were back in business I used an elaborate scheme to get myself on their call list and recorded several of their employees efforts to sell me their **** (it was Utah and legal to record the calls).
I knew what they were doing wasn’t just unethical, it was illegal.
This company was in hot water.
Not only did I report it to a local news station who had their consumer reporter (Debbie Dujanovic) do a two part story on the scummy company but I also reported them to the FBI.
The owner of the company was one of the 200+ people that was arrested by the FBI in a nationwide sting of dishonest telemarketing companies.
The FBI called it, “Operation Disconnect”.
“See ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya.”
Ha!
Wow! That was wild!
The FBI ain’t messing around…
